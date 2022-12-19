Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.43 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

