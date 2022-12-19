Old Port Advisors Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

