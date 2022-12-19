Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

