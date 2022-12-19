Old Port Advisors Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 72,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

