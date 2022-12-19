Old Port Advisors Sells 741 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 297,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 137,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92.

