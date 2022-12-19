OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OABI. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
