OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OABI. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,136.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 482,250 shares of company stock worth $1,694,038.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

