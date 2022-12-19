ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523,304 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $59,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

