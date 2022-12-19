Ontology Gas Market Cap Hits $72.73 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $72.73 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,807,147 tokens. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

