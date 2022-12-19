Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,177 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 263,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,817. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

