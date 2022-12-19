Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 1,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,645. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

