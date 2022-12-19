Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $95.84. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

