Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 590.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 919,131 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,956,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 233.1% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,667. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

