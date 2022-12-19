Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 27,608 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBMF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.90. 17,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

