Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.67. 36,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

