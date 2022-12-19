Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS remained flat at $49.12 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

