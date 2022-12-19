Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,595. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.62.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

