Optimism Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $198.97 million and approximately $51.03 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
