OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 3.2 %

OptimumBank stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

