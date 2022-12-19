Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $80.39. 93,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,905. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

