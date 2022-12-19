Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.