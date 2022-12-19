Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.96. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.55.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
