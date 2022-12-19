Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.96. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 569,884 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 219,759 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 399,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

