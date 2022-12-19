Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.23.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

