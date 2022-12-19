Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Trading Down 21.7 %

OTIC opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.31. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

