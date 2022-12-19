Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Trading Down 21.7 %
OTIC opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.31. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.59.
Institutional Trading of Otonomy
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.