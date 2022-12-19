Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Trading Down 21.7 %

OTIC opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.31. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

