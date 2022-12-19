PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.52

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 5665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.