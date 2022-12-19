PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.52

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 5665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

