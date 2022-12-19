PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.52

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 5665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

