Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after acquiring an additional 380,439 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

PANW traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.90. 42,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

