Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $621,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $287.71. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.