PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $892,676.12

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $892,676.12 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $857.15 or 0.05161147 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00487281 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,794.96 or 0.28871662 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.