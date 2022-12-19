Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 205,490 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 2.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.11. 582,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.