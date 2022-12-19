Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ready Capital worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. 987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

