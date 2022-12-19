Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

