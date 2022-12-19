Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Shares of KLAC traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

