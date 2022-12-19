Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VGT traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.04. 1,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

