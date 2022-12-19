Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,662 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,158 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

