Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. 169,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,202,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

