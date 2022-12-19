Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 814 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRV traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,797. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

