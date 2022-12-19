Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after purchasing an additional 126,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

