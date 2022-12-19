Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.89. 28,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,331. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

