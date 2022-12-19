Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 33.3%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 113,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 74,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

