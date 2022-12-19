Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 10,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 528,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $943.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,545.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 21.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 79.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.