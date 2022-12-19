Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($208.42) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

RI stock opened at €182.95 ($192.58) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €183.78. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

