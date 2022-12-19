Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,877. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

