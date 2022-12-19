Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($9.69) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 710 ($8.71) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.20) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.45) to GBX 670 ($8.22) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $715.00.

PNXGF opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

