Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,464. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

