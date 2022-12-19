Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Gap Up to $70.74

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.74, but opened at $73.25. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 287 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after acquiring an additional 435,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $19,044,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 227,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

