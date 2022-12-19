Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.69.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

