Piper Sandler Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $280.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MDGL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 232.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $148.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.30. 243,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $105.93.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.