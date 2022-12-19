Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,621.28

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $68.89 million and $67,621.28 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00255034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00050464 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,947,398 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

