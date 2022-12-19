PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.46

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $912.13 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 19.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 35.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

