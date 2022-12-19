PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.46

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
PLDT Stock Down 21.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of PLDT
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 19.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 35.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
