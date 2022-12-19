Plutonian Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Plutonian Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 20th. Plutonian Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTNU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Plutonian Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

